Ledvance Recalls Recessed Canister Light Kits Due to Shock and Electrocution Hazards

Sylvania recessed canister light kits have been recalled because there is a chance they can short circuit, posing a shock and electrocution hazard when consumers try to troubleshoot flickering lights.

Specifically, the recall involves SYLVANIA RT56HO 900 lumen recessed canister light kits with Batch 0 following a five digit code, for example 75137-0, printed on the back of the white rim and on the product’s packaging.

Related: The Case of the Houseboat Electrocution

The recalled canister lights were sold to industrial and commercial distributors between June 2015 and October 2016 for about $45 per kit. The recalled product was not sold directly to consumers. Approximately 45,000 of the units were sold in the United States, and about 11,000 were sold in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled canister light kits and contact the firm for free replacement and installation by a technician. Warnings and instructions must be followed to disconnect power prior to servicing, removing, or replacing the recalled products.

For more information, contact Ledvance at 800-654-0089 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit www.sylvania.com and click on “Legal” and then “Recalls.”