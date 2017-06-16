Lithonia Lighting Recalls Luminaires

After receiving six reports of loose or falling diffuser lenses (but no reported injuries), Lithonia Lighting has recalled its LBL4W model luminaires. The luminaires are used indoors. The products are painted white metal and measure approximately 4 ft long with a low profile, curved plastic diffuser lens (cover). The plastic diffuser lens measures 4 ft long by 15 in. wide. Only fixtures manufactured between February 2016 and March 2017 are included in this recall. Lithonia Lighting, the model number, and the date of manufacture are printed on a label attached to the fixture’s housing. The date code is in the MM/DD/YY format on the fixture’s housing.

Consumers should remove the lens and contact Lithonia Lighting to receive a free lens to repair the unit. Additionally, consumers should prevent people from going into the immediate area under the fixtures until the lenses are repaired. A video showing proper lens removal and repair is available at www.lithonia.com/LBL4Wvideo.

For more information, contact Lithonia Lighting toll-free at 888-876-4181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.lithonia.com and click on “LBL4W LED Recall” on the left side of the page.