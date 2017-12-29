Menu
ThinkstockPhotos-590603024MoneyandGavelPhotoWebVersion AVNphotolab/iStock/Thinkstock
Safety

Molten Slag Release Kills Five and Injures One

OSHA cites two companies for failing to follow energy control procedures, control hazardous energy, and provide appropriate PPE.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Tampa Electric Co. and Gaffin Industrial Services, Inc. after five employees were fatally injured, and one other suffered serious burns.

In June 2017, OSHA investigated the Big Bend River Station electrical power plant in Apollo Beach following the fatalities. Inspectors determined that the employees were burned when a blockage inside a coal-fired furnace broke free and spewed molten slag into the work area. Employees of Tampa Electric, Gaffin Industrial Services, and Brace Integrated Services, Inc. died in the incident.

OSHA cited Tampa Electric for failing to follow energy control procedures while performing maintenance on equipment. Gaffin Industrial Services was cited for failing to develop procedures to control hazardous energy. Tampa Electric and Gaffin were also cited for failing to provide appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard employees from burns. Proposed penalties for both companies totaled $160,972. Brace Integrated Services was not issued citations.

“This tragedy demonstrates what can happen when hazards are not properly controlled,” said OSHA Atlanta Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer. “Employers must develop and implement necessary procedures to prevent incidents such as this from occurring.”

The companies have 15 business days from receipt of their citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2017
The 15 Most Memorable Articles of 2017
Dec 26, 2017
Hartsfield-Jackson-Atlanta-Airport
Atlanta Airport Power Outage
Dec 22, 2017
NEC Code Violations Illustrated
Illustrated Catastrophes: Bending the PVC Bending Rules
Dec 22, 2017
NEC Code Basics
Spas, Hot Tubs, and Hydromassage Tubs
Dec 22, 2017