New Alliance Aims to Prevent Workplace Fatalities, Injuries

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Southern Illinois Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program (CJAP) recently signed an alliance to provide members of the St. Louis – Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council (CRC) with training and resources to prevent common construction injuries.

The two-year alliance will focus on preventing exposures to electrical, fall, struck-by, caught-in-between, fire, explosion, lockout/tagout, and confined spaces hazards at all CRC signatory job sites throughout southern Illinois. Participants will also share information on OSHA campaigns, including the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction and the Safe + Sound Campaign for Safety and Health Programs.

“Workplaces are safer when everyone works together to recognize hazards and follow safety protocols,” said OSHA Fairview Heights Area Office Director Aaron Priddy. “This alliance will allow us to share best practices, educate employers and employees, and ensure that safety is a priority on the job.”

Through the Alliance Program, OSHA works with groups committed to worker safety and health to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries, and illnesses. Visit the Alliance Program page for more information.