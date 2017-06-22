Nidec Swimming Pool Motors Recalled Due to Electrical Shock Hazard

Nidec Motor Corp. (NMC) of St. Louis, Mo., has recalled certain swimming pool motors. The pump control cover may not be properly grounded, which could pose an electrical shock hazard. “Emerson” or “EcoTech EZ” is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump. The model numbers included in this recall are: M63PWBLE-0121, M63PWBLM-0128, M63PWBLR-0131, M63PWBLS-0132, M63PWBLV-0135, M63PWBLW-0136, M63XZBMA-0139, M63PWBMB-0140, M63PWBMC-0141, M63PWBMD-0142, M63PWBME-0143, M63PWBMF-0144, M63PWBMG-0145, and M63PWBSC-0229.

Affected units were sold at various retail locations, such as Leslie’s Pool Supplies, and NMC’s pool supply wholesale customers Pool Corp., United Aqua Group, Pool Builders Supply, Pool & Electrical Products, as well as at other Nidec wholesale and retail customers from September 2010 through October 2016.

Currently no incidents or injuries have been reported.

Consumers with affected units should immediately stop using the recalled swimming pool motors and contact the recall hotline at 877-282-0223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday to schedule a free repair by a qualified technician.