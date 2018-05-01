OSHA Cites Ohio Plastics Company for Workplace Safety Hazards

A plastics company is facing over $260,000 in fines following an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) citation for workplace hazards including electrical safety issues. An inspection at Wilbert Inc., dba Wilbert Plastic Services, Bellevue, OH, found employees exposed to fall, machine, and electrical hazards.

OSHA investigators determined that Wilbert exposed its employees to crush injuries, burns, and fall hazards while they conducted maintenance on plastic injection molding presses. Inspectors cited the employer for failing to ensure employees had adequate personal protective equipment and clothing, and for permitting the use of damaged electrical devices. OSHA proposed penalties of $261,454.

“Using proper safety controls and removing damaged devices from service can protect employees from exposure to known hazards in the workplace,” said Kim Nelson, OSHA Toledo Area Office Director, in a release.

The OSHA Citation and Notice of Penalty filed April 14 and based on inspections conducted Nov. 11, 2017 and Feb. 20, 2018 included several citations characterized as “Serious” relating to electrical hazards including failure to test electrical protective gloves, failure to ensure that the main electrical disconnect for a plastic injection molding press was in working order, lack of lockout and voltage meter test processes on presses, failure to protect employees from release of electrical energy and failure to provide employees working where there were potential electrical hazards with arc-rated clothing.

Wilbert Inc. was given 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.