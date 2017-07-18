Menu
injured construction worker
Safety

OSHA Launches App to Electronically Submit Injury and Illness Data

The web-based form allows employers to electronically submit required injury and illness data.

On Aug. 1, 2017, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will launch the Injury Tracking Application (ITA). The web-based form allows employers to electronically submit required injury and illness data from their completed 2016 OSHA Form 300A. The application will be accessible from the ITA webpage.

OSHA recently published a notice of proposed rulemaking to extend the deadline for submitting 2016 Form 300A to Dec. 1, 2017, to allow affected entities sufficient time to familiarize themselves with the electronic reporting system, and to provide the new administration an opportunity to review the new electronic reporting requirements prior to their implementation.

The data submission process involves four steps:

  1. Creating an establishment;
  2. Adding 300A summary data;
  3. Submitting data to OSHA; and
  4. Reviewing the confirmation email.

The secure website offers three options for data submission. One option will let users manually enter data into a web form. Another option will give users the ability to upload a CSV file to process single or multiple establishments at the same time. A third option will allow users of automated recordkeeping systems to transmit data electronically via an application programming interface.

The ITA webpage also includes information on reporting requirements, a list of frequently asked questions and a link to request assistance with completing the form.

For more information, visit www.osha.gov.

TAGS: Construction
