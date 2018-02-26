OSHA Renews Alliance with Performing Arts Organizations

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), United States Institute for Theatre Technology (USITT), and International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, its Territories and Canada, AFL-CIO, CLC (IATSE) recently renewed their alliance to protect the safety and health of workers in the entertainment industry.

During the 5-yr alliance, participants will provide USITT and IATSE members with information and educational resources that address fall, electrical, ergonomic, and other industry hazards. USITT and IATSE will also educate federal OSHA, State Plan, and consultation personnel on industry safety topics, including fall prevention, and the safe use of portable power distribution systems. In addition, participants will continue sharing information about OSHA rulemakings, enforcement initiatives, and outreach campaigns, such as the National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, and the Safe + Sound Campaign for Safety and Health Programs.

USITT is a professional organization that provides development and networking opportunities to its members. IATSE is a labor union representing technicians, artisans, and craftspeople working in live theater, motion picture production, television broadcasting, and associated equipment and construction shops.

Through its Alliance Program, OSHA fosters collaborative relationships with groups committed to worker safety and health, such as trade and professional organizations, unions, consulates, faith- and community-based organizations, businesses, and educational institutions, to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries, and illnesses. Alliance partners help OSHA reach targeted audiences, such as employers and workers in high-hazard industries, and give them better access to workplace safety and health tools and information.

