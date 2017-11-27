OSHA’s Top 10 Violations of 2017

OSHA announced its preliminary Top 10 list of most cited violations for fiscal year 2017 at the National Safety Council (NSC) Congress and Expo in September. The announcement was made by Patrick Kapust, deputy director of OSHA's Directorate of Enforcement Programs.

Although this annual list of the most frequently cited violations almost always features the same hazard categories, the individual rankings do shift in their ranking a bit. This year, six of the 10 categories held the same position as last year. The three categories that switched positions were Ladders (No. 6), Powered Industrial Trucks (No. 7), and Electrical Wiring Methods (No. 10). Fall Protection – Training Requirements (No. 9) is new to the list this year. The General Electrical Requirements category dropped out of the top 10 this year.

In reviewing this year’s data, it’s interesting to note the total number of violations for all 10 categories (28,774) was far lower than last year’s total (35,019) number of violations.