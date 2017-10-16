Menu
OSHA Colorado agreement
(From left) Western Colorado Contractors Association (WCCA) Executive Director Shawna Grieger, OSHA Denver Area Director Herb Gibson, and WCCA President Dan Quillen sign two-year alliance.
Safety

OSHA Signs Two-Year Training Agreement

Education and training alliance to focus on Colorado construction workers

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Western Colorado Contractors Association (WCCA) recently signed an alliance to provide the western Colorado’s construction industry with information, guidance, and access to training resources.

The two-year agreement will focus on struck-by, falls, caught-in-between, and electrical hazards in the construction industry. The alliance provides a forum for industry employers, contractors, and employees to meet periodically to discuss best practices to prevent injuries and illnesses.

“Falls continue to be the leading cause of serious and fatal injuries in the construction industry,” said OSHA’s Area Director Herb Gibson, in Denver. “This alliance enables us to combine our resources and increase access to education and training programs on hazards in construction work.”

For details on the alliance, call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at (800) 321-OSHA (6742) or its Denver office at (303) 844-5285.

TAGS: Training
