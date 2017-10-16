OSHA Signs Two-Year Training Agreement

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Western Colorado Contractors Association (WCCA) recently signed an alliance to provide the western Colorado’s construction industry with information, guidance, and access to training resources.

The two-year agreement will focus on struck-by, falls, caught-in-between, and electrical hazards in the construction industry. The alliance provides a forum for industry employers, contractors, and employees to meet periodically to discuss best practices to prevent injuries and illnesses.

“Falls continue to be the leading cause of serious and fatal injuries in the construction industry,” said OSHA’s Area Director Herb Gibson, in Denver. “This alliance enables us to combine our resources and increase access to education and training programs on hazards in construction work.”

For details on the alliance, call OSHA’s toll-free hotline at (800) 321-OSHA (6742) or its Denver office at (303) 844-5285.