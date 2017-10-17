Menu
Electrical PPE - 2017
Safety

PPE Mistakes, Part 2

Avoid these PPE mistakes.

Do you make any of these mistakes with PPE?

  • Waiting until you’re in your work area to wear your safety glasses. This doesn’t make them last longer, but it does put your eyes at risk from the time you enter the gate (or plant door) until the time your glasses are on.
  • “Saving time” (or money) by using scratched (or pitted) safety glasses instead of replacing them. Damaged lenses cause eye strain and fatigue, two conditions that reduce your level

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Maintenance, Repair & Operations PPE
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Personal Protective Equipment: Then and Now
Personal Protective Equipment: Then and Now
May 09, 2016
The Basics of Personal Protective Grounding
The Basics of Personal Protective Grounding
Jun 01, 2010
Choosing the Proper PPE for Electric Arc Exposure
Choosing the Proper PPE for Electric Arc Exposure
Mar 01, 2010
Energized Work: What’s Required Beyond PPE?
Energized Work: What’s Required Beyond PPE?
May 16, 2017