The Risk Assessment Procedure

NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, frequently mentions “risk assessment.” But what does this mean, and how do you perform such an assessment? Informative Annex F answers those questions.

The point of risk assessment isn’t to eliminate risk — nor is it to determine what you can get away with safety-wise. The point is to reduce the likelihood of injury (or damage to health) under the circumstances being considered [F.1]. The asses