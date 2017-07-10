Menu
Safety Challenge: How to Possibly Save a Life

Take this safety quiz to find out if you know what to do in an emergency medical situation.

It's a dangerous world out there, and people who work in the electrical industry are at a higher risk for injuries than those who work in other fields. These days, most of us have cell phones to call 911 for emergency help, but sometimes an injury requires you to act immediately. The EC&M staff has come up with various scenarios that you could very well encounter on the job. Would you know what to do in these situations? Take the quiz and find out!

