Safety with Cranes and Hoists

Mention the word “crane,” and most people think of the massive construction cranes used to erect skyscrapers. Electricians don’t operate these big cranes, but on some jobs an electrician might operate a crane or hoist several times a day. A maintenance electrician might operate a crane to remove an old motor, and then use it again to set a new motor in place. A construction electrician might operate a hoist to set a panel at the desired height as part of mounting the panel.