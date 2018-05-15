Safety in Fashion

Each year, the gear construction and maintenance workers pack into the field, grows more advanced. Web-connected mobile devices, personal protective equipment (PPE), smart tools, and even augmented reality headsets and drones are giving workers the means to perform their jobs more efficiently, boosting productivity and reducing errors in the process.
