Schneider Electric Recalls Square D Safety Switches

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said this week that Schneider Electric is recalling over a million Square D brand 30A and 60A NEMA 3R safety switches due to electrical shock hazard. The CPSC announcement said, “the power can stay on when the safety switch handle is in the “OFF” position, posing an electrical shock or electrocution hazard to consumers.”

No injuries or incidents have been reported related to the hazard.

This recall involves Square D brand General Duty 30 & 60A, 120/240-volt, 2-phase and 3-phase NEMA 3R safety switches. The switches are a dark gray metal box with a black handle on the side that can be moved to an “ON” or “OFF” position. The “OFF” position is designed to shut off the flow of electricity. The switches may be used in or around commercial buildings, outbuildings, apartments and homes. They measure about 10 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches. Brand name “Square D”, the ampere of the safety switch and the 120/240-volt or 240-volt marking is printed on a label on the front of the safety switch. The recalled switches were manufactured between January 1, 2014 through January 18, 2018 and have date codes 1401 through 1803. The date codes are in the YYWW format (example: 1401 = year 2014, week 1). The date code of the product can only be found on the inside of the cover and is not accessible if the product is installed and in-service.

Only safety switches with the following catalog numbers printed on a separate label on the side are included in the recall: CD321NRB, D211NRB, D211NRBCP, D221NRB, D221NRBCP, D221NRBUP, D321NRB, D321NRBCP, D321NRBUP, DU221RB, DU221RBUP, DU222RB, DU222RBUP, DU321RB, DU321RBUP, DU321RBCP, DU322RB, DU322RBCP, and DU322RBUP.

The safety switches in question were sold at Schneider Electric authorized distributors, Home Depot, Lowe’s, original equipment manufacturers and other stores as well as Amaazon.com, listing for between $40 and $500.

Consumers should immediately inspect installed safety switches by moving the handle to the “OFF” position. If the power stays on when the handle is in the “OFF” position, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch and free service support to install the replacement switch. If the safety switch is not installed and included in the recall, contact Schneider Electric for a free replacement safety switch. Instructions on how to inspect the switch can be found at www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert.

The CPSC website says, “This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.”

Contact Schneider Electric toll-free at 877-672-1953 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.schneider-electric.us/gdss-safetyalert or www.schneider-electric.com and click on “Square D” (found under Quick Links) for more information.