Setting up an Effective Electrical Safety Training Program

The 2018 edition of NFPA 70E, Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, includes training requirements for electrical workers, both qualified and unqualified. OSHA regulations also include training requirements. The question is: When putting together a training program, which of these standards and requirements does an electrical manager need to follow and for which employees?
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments