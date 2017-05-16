Menu
A Faith Technologies’ journeyman mentors a new employee on safety as a part of the company’s Short Service Employee (SSE) program. Photo courtesy of Faith Technologies
A Faith Technologies’ journeyman mentors a new employee on safety as a part of the company’s Short Service Employee (SSE) program.
Safety

Successful Safety Training Strategies

The truth about what works and what doesn’t

Making a world-class safety training program available to employees requires a number of strategies as well as a huge amount of support from all sectors of the company. At Faith Technologies, the leadership team places the highest value on safety, which is essential to the success of our efforts.

Let’s walk through three strategies the company has implemented to make our safety training program successful.

Strategy No. 1 — Curriculum

Developing a co

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Construction Site Photo
Construction Site Safety, Part 2
Jun 20, 2017
Lithonia Lighting Recalls Luminaires
Lithonia Lighting Recalls Luminaires
Jun 16, 2017
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
NEMA Announces Code Alert Updates
Jun 14, 2017
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Electrician Working on Bridge Mistaken for Jumper
Jun 13, 2017