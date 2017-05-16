Menu
Worker Trench eyjafjallajokull/iStock/Thinkstock
Safety

Trenching Safety, Part 2

Mistakes to avoid when loading or unloading the trencher:

Many electrical jobs involve trenching. This work is potentially dangerous, but there are things you can do to improve safety. Here are some mistakes to avoid when loading or unloading the trencher:

  • Loading or unloading too far from the work zone. You might not be able to park the trailer near enough to the area you’re trenching, except for unloading purposes. In the latter case, get it close enough that you’re not a pack mule for gett

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

TAGS: Design Maintenance, Repair & Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trenching Safety, Part 1
Trenching Safety, Part 1
May 02, 2017
Transformer Installation Safety, Part 4
Transformer Installation Safety, Part 4
Apr 18, 2017
Transformer Installation Safety, Part 3
Transformer Installation Safety, Part 3
Apr 04, 2017
Transformer Installation Safety, Part 1
Transformer Installation Safety, Part 1
Mar 07, 2017