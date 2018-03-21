Two Contractors Injured in Arc Flash Incident at Tennessee Nuclear Plant

Two contractors working near a 6.9kV electrical bus were injured in an arc flash incident last Friday at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Sequoyah Nuclear Plant near Soddy-Daisy, TN, northeast of Chattanooga.

According to an event notification report from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) posted Monday, the contractors were transported to an offsite medical facility for treatment. “The cause of the arc flash is not understood at this time, an accident investigation has been initiated by TVA,” the report said. The NRC referred to the bus involved as “non safety related” equipment and said no safety related systems were affected.

Local media reported that the injured contractors sustained first- and second-degree burns and that both are employees of Day & Zimmerman, an engineering, construction and security firm based in Philadelphia. TVA told television station WRCB that it has suspended similar work activities until the cause is understood.

Neither of the workers was shocked or contaminated by radiation in the incident. The TVA’s two nuclear reactors at the site, Sequoyah Unit 1 and Unit 2, remain at 100 percent power, the NRC said.