Counterfeit UL Marks on GFCIs
Safety

UL Warns of Counterfeit UL Marks on Ground Fault Circuit Interrupters

UL has issued a notification that the ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) identified below bears a counterfeit UL Mark for the United States and Canada. These GFCIs have not been evaluated by UL to the appropriate Standards for Safety and it is unknown if they comply with any safety requirements. Although these counterfeit GFCIs are marked with model designation TGMT20 and have the UL label, the GFCIs were not manufactured by Zhejiang Trimone Co. Ltd.

Name of Product: Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Model TGMT20

Identification on the Product: The product is marked with a counterfeit UL Listing Mark and the following:

E229322

 

LISTED

GROUND FAULT CIRCUIT INTERRUPTER

ISSUE NO. XX-YYYYYY (where the X’s may be one or two letters and the Y’s are numbers)

For more information, visit www.ul.com.

