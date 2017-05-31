Menu
Alabama Father Electrocuted in Residential Pool, Son Seriously Injured Source: WAFF
Safety>Shock & Electrocution

Alabama Father Electrocuted in Residential Pool, Son Seriously Injured

Father electrocuted; son seriously injured in residential pool

On Friday, May 19, a Florence, Ala., man was killed and his wife and son were hospitalized after they received an electric shock at in a pool at a home on Augusta Street.

According to news reports, Florence police say Carl McGrady, 65, was electrocuted shortly before 1 p.m. after entering his pool to begin cleaning it. Seeing that his father was having a medical emergency, McGrady's son, Lucas, jumped into the pool to save him and was shocked as well.

Pam, their mother/wife, was also hurt while helping Lucas remove Carl from the pool. Sources say she was treated and released.

Rescue crews responded to the call of a possible drowning. When they first arrived, officers said both men were outside the pool unresponsive. They were taken to ECM Hospital.

Hospital spokeswoman Melissa Watkins confirmed the father died that Friday night and that the son was in serious condition.

Police, firefighters, and utility crews are investigating how it happened. Police believe an electrical short may be responsible. The incident is believed to be accidental.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Ohio Teen Electrocuted in Water Near Family's Boat
Ohio Teen Electrocuted in Water Near Family's Boat
Jun 19, 2017
Following Plumber’s Death, Electric Ranges Recalled by Arçelik A.S.
Following Plumber’s Death, Electric Ranges Recalled by Arçelik A.S.
Jun 02, 2017
OSHA Investigation of Fatality at Florida Electrical Cable Manufacturer Finds Safety Failure
OSHA Investigation of Fatality at Florida Electrical Cable Manufacturer Finds Safety Failure
Jun 01, 2017
Extech Recalls Digital Clamp Meters Due to Electrocution Hazard
Extech Recalls Digital Clamp Meters Due to Electrocution Hazard
May 30, 2017