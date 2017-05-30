Menu
Extech Recalls Digital Clamp Meters Due to Electrocution Hazard
Safety>Shock & Electrocution

Extech Recalls Digital Clamp Meters Due to Electrocution Hazard

The clamp meters display an incorrect voltage reading.

Although no injuries have been reported, Extech has recalled AC/DC digital clamp meters with model numbers EX650, EX655, MA160, MA61, and MA63 after receiving two reports of the clamp meters displaying an incorrect voltage reading. Serial numbers in the following format are included in the recall: R15XXXXXXX to R17XXXXXXX. Only serial numbers in this range are included in the recall.

The “EXTECH” logo and the model number are printed on the front of the unit, and the serial number is located on the back. The digital clamp meters are green and orange.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled digital clamp meters and contact Extech for a free replacement meter. The devices were sold at Grainger, Platt Electric Supply stores, and industrial and electrical distributors and wholesalers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites

To report an incident involving this product, visit https://www.saferproducts.gov/CPSRMSPublic/Incidents/ReportIncident.aspx.

 

TAGS: Test & Measurement Product Sourcing & Supply
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Ohio Teen Electrocuted in Water Near Family's Boat
Ohio Teen Electrocuted in Water Near Family's Boat
Jun 19, 2017
Following Plumber’s Death, Electric Ranges Recalled by Arçelik A.S.
Following Plumber’s Death, Electric Ranges Recalled by Arçelik A.S.
Jun 02, 2017
OSHA Investigation of Fatality at Florida Electrical Cable Manufacturer Finds Safety Failure
OSHA Investigation of Fatality at Florida Electrical Cable Manufacturer Finds Safety Failure
Jun 01, 2017
Alabama Father Electrocuted in Residential Pool, Son Seriously Injured
Alabama Father Electrocuted in Residential Pool, Son Seriously Injured
May 31, 2017