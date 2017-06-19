Menu
Ohio Teen Electrocuted in Water Near Family&#039;s Boat bildfokus/iStock/Thinkstock
Safety>Shock & Electrocution

Ohio Teen Electrocuted in Water Near Family's Boat

19-year-old Even Currie was electrocuted while attempting to help his father and the family dog.

A 19-year-old man died Friday after being shocked by an electrical current in the water near his family's boat at Put-In-Bay, a village located on South Bass Island in Put-in-Bay Township, Ohio.

According to ABC 6 News, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said that the victim’s family, who are from Dublin, Ohio — a suburb of Columbus — docked their boat at Miller Marina at approximately 6: 30 p.m. EST and plugged the shore power into the boat.

Shortly after, the family dog fell into the water and began to struggle. The father jumped into the water to aid the dog and also began to struggle, so his two sons jumped in to help.

Bystanders instructed the family’s wife and mother, who was still on board the boat, to unplug the shore power. As soon as she unplugged it, the electrical current in the water stopped. Everyone got back on board the boat, but one of the sons, Evan Currie, was unresponsive and convulsing.

According to an ODNR spokesperson, Evan died at the scene. The department ordered the dock checked by an electrician on Friday, but no electrical problems were found. Further examination is planned to determine if something from the boat could have caused the accident.

