doe_Sunshot_contest
9 Days to Submit Your Best Solar Photos for DOE SunShot Contest

You still have time to submit your best photos of photovoltaic installations for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) “Hit Me with Your Sunshot” contest. Deadline is Aug 17. 

The Department of Energy’s SunShot Initiative is looking for the best solar energy technology photos from across the United States. The Hit Me with Your SunShot photo contest will award solar photographers with $2,500 in cash prizes, including a $500 grand prize, and the winning photographs will be featured on the Department of Energy’s webpage and in promotional materials.

Photos are being accepted in the following categories:

Solar Installers and Installation

  • Utility-Scale Projects
  • Solar + Storage
  • Solar Hardware and Power Electronics
  • Concentrating Solar Power
  • Community Solar
  • University Research (Photos should depict solar energy research being conducted in a higher education setting.)
  • Solar and Weather

 Watch a quick video on how to register for the contest and information on contest rules.

