SEIA estimates that the U.S. now has an estimated 20.2 GW of installed solar capacity, enough to effectively power nearly 4 million homes in the United States – or every single home in a state the size of Massachusetts or New Jersey – with another 20 GW in the pipeline for 2015-16.

Solar Market Sees 8% Growth in 2Q 2017 According to GTM Research - SEIA Report

Despite eking out 1% growth quarter-over-quarter, continued weakness across major state markets remains the theme for the beleaguered residential PV sector as California continues to struggle while Northeast markets begin to feel the impact of the pull-back from national providers.

U.S. Solar Market Insight Report, Q3 2017

According to GTM Research and SEIA's U.S. Solar Market Insight Report, the United States solar market added 2,387 megawatts of new PV capacity in the second quarter of 2017. This is up +8% year-over-year. Despite eking out 1% growth quarter-over-quarter, continued weakness across major state markets remains the theme for the beleaguered residential PV sector as California continues to struggle while Northeast markets begin to feel the impact of the pull-back from national providers. This quarter's full report includes in-depth solar market spotlights on California, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and Utah. Click here for more information on subscribing to the report.

GTM Research - Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA)

 

 

 

