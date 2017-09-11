Solar Market Sees 8% Growth in 2Q 2017 According to GTM Research - SEIA Report

U.S. Solar Market Insight Report, Q3 2017

According to GTM Research and SEIA's U.S. Solar Market Insight Report, the United States solar market added 2,387 megawatts of new PV capacity in the second quarter of 2017. This is up +8% year-over-year. Despite eking out 1% growth quarter-over-quarter, continued weakness across major state markets remains the theme for the beleaguered residential PV sector as California continues to struggle while Northeast markets begin to feel the impact of the pull-back from national providers. This quarter's full report includes in-depth solar market spotlights on California, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and Utah. Click here for more information on subscribing to the report.