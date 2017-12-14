Menu
zstockphotos/iStock/Thinkstock
Renewables>Solar

U.S. Solar Installs Fall to Lowest Level Since 2015

New research report reveals details of the decline.

According to GTM Research and SEIA’s latest “U.S. Solar Market Insight Report,” 2,031 MW of PV were installed in the United States in the third quarter of 2017 — the nation’s lowest quarterly total since third quarter of 2015.

Two of the three market segments tracked by GTM Research and SEIA were down on the quarter and on the year; however, the non-residential segment was the lone standout. The U.S. installed 481 MW of non-residential PV in the third quarter, representing growth of 22 % year-over-year. Download the free executive summary for more insight. The graph below shows U.S. quarterly PV installations.

U.S. Quarterly PV Installations

The full report, which includes state-level data and analysis, is available for purchase on the organization’s website.

The report is also available as part of GTM Research's U.S. Downstream Distributed Solar Service, which includes in-depth market reports, solar conference passes, solar analyst access and more.

 

TAGS: Renewables
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Growth in solar photovoltaic market
NY Power Authority, DOE National Lab to Scale up Solar Forecasting Research
Oct 27, 2017
DOE invests in solar installations
Largest Portfolio of Solar Installations on Department of Defense Property Is Completed
Oct 09, 2017
gettyimagessolar
Solar Market Sees 8% Growth in 2Q 2017 According to GTM Research - SEIA Report
Sep 11, 2017
Photovoltaic Systems 101
Photovoltaic Systems 101
Aug 24, 2017