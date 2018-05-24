Announcing EC&M's 2018 Top 10 Electrical Design Firms

It's time to unveil EC&M's highly anticipated Top 40 electrical design firms list for 2018, ranked specifically by electrical design revenue earned in 2017. This photo gallery offers a sneak peek at the companies making it into the Top 10 spots, listed in descending order. To find out more about the driving forces behind these firms' successes, details on what solidifies their position as leaders in the industry, hot and cold markets, and key trends shaping the business climate this year, look for the full 2018 Top 40 Electrical Design Firms Special Report coming soon in the June edition.

The original research EC&M conducts on behalf of the Top 40 article each year has become an invaluable resource for consultants, manufacturers, and electrical design and contracting firms, making it an EC&M institution readers wait for every year.

Related: Announcing EC&M's 2017 Top 10 Electrical Design Firms

To get on the list to receive the proprietary survey for next year, contact Content Director Ellen Parson.