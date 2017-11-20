ABC Highlights Construction Worker Shortage during National Apprenticeship Week

Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) commends the U.S. Department of Labor for declaring Nov. 13-19 National Apprenticeship Week. It’s the third consecutive year that business, labor, government, education, and other partners are highlighting the tremendous job opportunities apprenticeships provide and the need for an infusion of Americans to pursue a skilled trade.

According to ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator, the amount of work construction companies are contracted to do in the future stands at more than eight months. Meanwhile, ABC estimates there are roughly 500,000 unfilled construction jobs today. That shortage has real consequences, not only for contractors and the economy, but for everyday people. For instance, Hurricane Irma recovery continues to be a slow process in Florida as the high demand for builders far exceeds the supply to repair homes and commercial properties.

Related: Nine Students Graduate from Electrical Apprenticeship Program in Florida

Like many trade groups, ABC is working to shore up the labor supply and believes apprenticeship and other industry-recognized training programs can bolster the construction workforce in an efficient and meaningful way. ABC member companies invest $1.1 billion annually in workforce development, training 476,000 industry professionals. In addition, there are numerous opportunities to pursue a career in construction through more than 800 apprenticeship, craft, safety, and construction management training programs at 70 ABC chapters across the country. These programs promote learning and career development at every level of the industry. ABC is also working to heighten interest in careers in construction through competitions, awards programs, and student outreach initiatives.

For more information about apprenticeship opportunities, visit workforce.abc.org.