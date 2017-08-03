BICSI Revises, Updates Telecommunication Project Management Program

To become a successful telecommunications project manager, individuals need a thorough understanding of information and communication technologies (ICT), personnel management, and project management. BICSI, the Tampa, Fla.-based association that helps advance the ICT community, has announced a newly revised Registered Telecommunications Project Management (RTPM) Program that addresses this need through courses, a manual, and a certification.

The program consists of three courses:

• PM101: Introduction to Project Management

This online course is targeted at ICT professionals who are considering transitioning into a project management role. PM101 begins with a basic overview of the project management process from project selection to closeout, including information about risk management, quality control, and procurement planning. The course also offers up-to-date principles and strategies that can be used to make project teams successful.

• PM102: Applied Telecommunications Project Management

This course is designed to provide ICT professionals an opportunity to build on their existing project management skills while also exploring the steps and thought processes behind the basic principles and information necessary for managing a successful telecommunications project. This 5-day instructor-led course provides a hands-on approach to managing real-world ICT design and installation projects and covers key steps required during the project initiation, implementation, execution, and closing phases.

• PM103: Advanced Tools for ICT Project Management

This online course is designed to teach key project management concepts such as the role of the project manager. PM103 then delves into techniques and strategies for managing a project’s scope, schedule, and budget. With this information in place, the course will then explore how Microsoft Project 2013 can be used to set up, manage, track, and analyze your projects.

Note: PM102 is an instructor-led course that is currently available around the United States, including Oregon, Maryland, Nevada, Texas, and at BICSI's world headquarters in Florida. New locations are constantly being scheduled. Both PM101 and PM103 are available online via BICSI CONNECT, BICSI’s interactive learning network.

Complete information about the Registered Telecommunications Project Management Program can be found at bicsi.org/rtpm.