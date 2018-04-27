EASA Announces Program for 2018 Convention

Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA) will hold its Annual Convention and Exposition from June 24 to June 26, 2018, at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The theme for the 2018 Convention is “Connect 2 Quality.”

The convention will once again feature a wide-ranging program addressing current business and management issues, including:

Technology, Digitization and the Future of (Technical) Service Business: Technology and digitization are changing our understanding of value and the impact on technical service markets and businesses.

Fanatical Prospecting – The Ultimate Guide for Starting Sales and Filling Your Business Pipeline: A systematic process for identifying, engaging, and moving high-value qualified prospecting into the sales pipeline.

The Top 10 HR Mistakes to Avoid in 2018: Being an employer in the U.S. has never been easy, and the complexities just continue.

Additionally, the convention program includes a range of technical sessions focusing on the latest ideas for improving the operation of electromechanical equipment. These topics include:

Introduction to Problem Solving and Root Cause Failure Analysis: Root cause failure analysis must take place within the context of a practical, problem-solving framework.

Pump Curves and Affinity Laws – in Layman's Terms: Understand the factors that determine pump performance and the load they impose on motors.

Air Gap: What Is It, What Does It Do, and Why Is It Important? The role air gap plays in motor performance, recognize symptoms of an uneven air gap, and corrective measures.

Another feature of the EASA Convention is the three-day exposition featuring the industry’s leading manufacturers showing the latest in electric motors, drives and controls, pumps, generators, and other electromechanical equipment. The exposition features an open-floor format for attendees to talk face-to-face with companies that serve the electrical apparatus industry. For information on exhibiting at the exposition, contact Dale Shuter at EASA at [email protected]. Flexible registration options are available. For a complete program listing and to register, visit www.easa.com.