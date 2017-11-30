Electrical Connection Helps Fund Science Center STEM Programs

The Electrical Connection, a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), is strengthening its six-year partnership with the Saint Louis Science Center by increasing its financial commitment to $500,000 over the next five years. The funding will be used to support the Science Center’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs.

In 2013, the Electrical Connection sponsored new state-of-the art lighting for the James S. McDonnell Planetarium and provided relevant industry expertise on the applications of STEM subjects, including robotics, building automation, and renewable energy.

“The Science Center’s mission aligns well with our efforts to train the next generation electrical and communications workforce,” said Frank Jacobs, business manager, IBEW Local 1, who serves on the Science Center’s board of trustees. “With our NECA partners, we invest $3 million annually in training the workforce that installs and maintains the technology for automation, the digital age, connectivity, renewable and traditional forms of energy.”

The Electrical Connection partnership operates the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis. Founded in 1941, it is the nation’s first registered electrical training program. Since then, it has trained more electricians and communication technicians than any education program in Missouri. The five-year, 10,000-hour training program is funded by IBEW/NECA at no taxpayer expense.

“Our workforce development spans more than 70 years and is committed to keeping pace with new technologies defining our future,” said Doug Martin, CEO, St. Louis Chapter NECA. “The Science Center has been a great partner in helping educate the public on the ever more complex electrical and communications infrastructure that our contractors engineer, install and maintain.”

Jim Curran, executive vice president, Electrical Connection, noted that the partnership has been particularly effective in the area of renewable energy.

“Our Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Training Program (EVITP) pairs well with the Science Center’s electric and autonomous vehicle education initiatives,” said Curran. “For the electric and autonomous vehicle market to thrive, there must absolute confidence that quality, licensed contractors and electricians are installing the infrastructure for fixed charging stations supporting the vehicles.”