IAMSH of SME Mine Safety Certification Exam Call for Certification Panel Volunteers

The International Academy for Mine Safety & Health of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration Inc. (IAMSH of SME) has issued a call for volunteers to develop the certification examination for the new Certified Mine Safety Professional (CMSP) certification program. The CMSP was acquired from the International Society for Mine Safety Professionals (ISMSP) earlier this year, and will be administered by the IAMSH of SME.

SME is seeking health and safety subject matter experts to become volunteers to develop the certification examination for the new certification program. Interested parties are invited to review the qualifications, time commitment and service requirements here and submit their names for consideration to Dr. Andrew P. Schissler PE, IAMSH Coordinator, at [email protected] or 720-202-5683 by Sept. 22, 2017.