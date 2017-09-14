Menu
coal mine aniuszka/iStock/Thinkstock
Training

IAMSH of SME Mine Safety Certification Exam Call for Certification Panel Volunteers

The International Academy for Mine Safety & Health of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration Inc. (IAMSH of SME) has issued a call for volunteers to develop the certification examination for the new Certified Mine Safety Professional (CMSP) certification program. The CMSP was acquired from the International Society for Mine Safety Professionals (ISMSP) earlier this year, and will be administered by the IAMSH of SME.

SME is seeking health and safety subject matter experts to become volunteers to develop the certification examination for the new certification program. Interested parties are invited to review the qualifications, time commitment and service requirements here and submit their names for consideration to Dr. Andrew P. Schissler PE, IAMSH Coordinator, at [email protected] or 720-202-5683 by Sept. 22, 2017.

TAGS: Construction Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
IR Testing, Three Ways
Aug 22, 2017
List of Electrical Slang Terms
The Wild World of Electrical Slang
Aug 16, 2017
information and communication technology
BICSI Revises, Updates Telecommunication Project Management Program
Aug 03, 2017
PEARL Logo
PEARL Expands Technician Certification Program for Reconditioning Industry
Aug 02, 2017