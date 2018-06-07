IECRM to Graduate Largest Class of Electrical Apprentices in its History

On Saturday, June 9th, a record 153 electrical apprentices will graduate from the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain (IECRM) Four-Year Electrical Apprentice Program in a graduation ceremony at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities in Arvada, Colo.

In addition to being the largest graduating class of electrical apprentices in the organization’s history, the graduates are 100% employed and none of them has any college debt. Moreover, they are either licensed journeymen or will become licensed in the coming months.

The largest IEC electrical apprenticeship training program in the country, IECRM provides training and instruction in electrical contracting. “We teach job specific skills designed to enable a student's advancement in a high-paying profession, electrical contracting,” says Paul Lingo, IECRM’s training director. “We emphasize the practical, as opposed to the academic education, and our student apprentices all are employed and receive on-the-job training at the same time. This 'earn while you learn' format gives students a leg-up when it comes to beginning their careers, with no college debt to deal with after graduation. By the time a student graduates from the Four-Year Apprenticeship Program, most have doubled their income with full-time positions that pay a living wage with health benefits."

IECRM also offers degree-transfer programs, allowing a student to transfer some of their credits to a community or four-year college or university.

Each IECRM graduate receives a certificate of completion from the IECRM Four-year Apprentice Program; a certificate of Completion and Transcript from Emily Griffith Technical College, recognizing completion of up to 42 hours of transferable college credit; and an IEC National Certificate of Achievement. Certain students will receive certificates of completion from the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Apprenticeship and Training for meeting the standards and requirements prescribed by the U.S. Department of Labor Registered Apprenticeship Program.

For more information, visit https://iecrm.org/