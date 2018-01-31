Menu
Columbus Library Tec Studio Inc Eaton Tec Studio Inc. / Eaton Corp.
Training

IES Presents “Lights of the Round” Webinar

Webinar is part of the Indispensable Lighting Series

“Lights of the Round — The Players in Lighting Specifications” features a group of industry leaders representing many facets of the lighting industry — including architects, distributors, engineers, lighting designers, lighting controls specialists, and lighting manufacturers — who discuss the lighting design process, how best to improve the process, how best to interact with the other trades, and other pertinent lighting industry topics.

This two-part, 2.5-hour webinar program is designed to give members, educators, and the general public access to information about quality lighting. The video recordings in the series can be used for IES Section Meetings, as an instructional supplement for introductory lighting courses in post-secondary settings, and for those who are interested in knowing more about lighting.

Co-produced by the IES, AIA, and the IALD, the video presentations do not require a technical background or previous knowledge about lighting. For IES Sections and other approved lighting education providers offering this video in a face-to-face educational setting, attendees are eligible for 1 IES continuing education units (CEUs) for Part 1, and 1.5 CEUs for Part 2.

For more information, click here.

TAGS: Lighting & Control
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
generic blue manual
New Addition of BICSI’s Outside Plant Design Reference Manual Released
Jan 30, 2018
toolpile
The Basics of Tool Care
Jan 23, 2018
efficiencygauge
Concepts in Quality
Jan 14, 2018
communicationicon
A Few Basics of Interpersonal Communications
Dec 21, 2017