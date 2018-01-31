IES Presents “Lights of the Round” Webinar

“Lights of the Round — The Players in Lighting Specifications” features a group of industry leaders representing many facets of the lighting industry — including architects, distributors, engineers, lighting designers, lighting controls specialists, and lighting manufacturers — who discuss the lighting design process, how best to improve the process, how best to interact with the other trades, and other pertinent lighting industry topics.

This two-part, 2.5-hour webinar program is designed to give members, educators, and the general public access to information about quality lighting. The video recordings in the series can be used for IES Section Meetings, as an instructional supplement for introductory lighting courses in post-secondary settings, and for those who are interested in knowing more about lighting.

Co-produced by the IES, AIA, and the IALD, the video presentations do not require a technical background or previous knowledge about lighting. For IES Sections and other approved lighting education providers offering this video in a face-to-face educational setting, attendees are eligible for 1 IES continuing education units (CEUs) for Part 1, and 1.5 CEUs for Part 2.

