New Addition of BICSI’s Outside Plant Design Reference Manual Released

BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, has published a new edition of the Outside Plant Design Reference Manual (OSPDRM).

Written by OSP subject matter experts, the manual focuses on outside plant properties, with the detailed information contained applicable to all projects large and small. In addition to covering traditional infrastructure subjects such as cabling and pathways, the OSPDRM also covers items not typically found within interior design work, such as right-of-way, permitting and service restoration.

The 6th Edition of OSPDRM includes updates and additional information on:

• Passive optical networks (PON)

• Aerial installation of all dielectric self-supporting cable (ADSS)

• Maintenance and restoration of OSP

• Radio frequency over glass (RFoG) specific to OSP fiber optic installations

• Additional excavation methods for direct-buried cable and pathways (i.e., vacuum, hydro-vac, and air nozzle)

• New storm loading requirements for aerial OSP design that includes the U.S. Warm Islands Zone per requirements in 2017 NESC

• Updated OM5 optical fiber cable type

• Project management information and geographic information systems (GIS)

• Air-assisted cable installation for OSP cable runs

• Changes resulting from the issuance of the 2017 edition of the NESC concerning clearances and grounding/bonding requirements

More information on the OSPDRM, 6th edition, can be found here.