Poll Shows Just 8% of Students Advised to Seek Apprenticeships

Less than 1 in 12 students (8%) aged 15 to 18 who are attending school or college in 2016/2017 are being advised to seek a work-based apprenticeship afterward, according to new YouGov survey findings commissioned by the ECA, JTL, and the Joint Industry Board.

In contrast, some 85% of students are encouraged to pursue further or higher education after graduating. Just 3% were advised to seek a job.

In addition, more than one-quarter of students (28%) said they had never even been spoken to about work-based apprenticeships by their school or college.

Just 1 in 14 (7%) students was ever encouraged to consider finding a job in a skilled trade. This compares to 3 in 10 being encouraged to seek careers in medicine (31%), education (31%), and the legal / finance industry (30%). Thirty-six percent were advised to consider careers in engineering.

