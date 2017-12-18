Menu
Success Academy Launches National Technician Education Program

Finding qualified, trained technicians in the electrical residential services industry, hiring managers can be challenging these days. There has been widespread national coverage about a lack of skilled workers in the trades, but one group of home services companies has found the answer — find a willing applicant with a positive attitude and train him or her with a standardized program. Success Academy recently announced a national technician education program through Pearson Education, Inc., to make technical training available to Mister Sparky electric locations that choose to use the program. The program is called Success Academy Technical Training powered by Pearson Learning Solutions.

In addition to providing courses from beginner to expert levels, technical skills can also be tested prior to hiring an experienced technician. This gives the hiring manager the opportunity to understand each applicant's skill level and then assign technical training as needed once the person is hired. Technical training is also available for existing team members who want to improve their skill set. Training can be targeted according to specific challenges or situations a technician may encounter.

TAGS: Construction Business Management
