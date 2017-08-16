Menu
content

The Wild World of Electrical Slang

List of Electrical Slang Terms
Start Slideshow

Think you're up on your electrical slang? Well we have a challenge for you. Take a look at 10 of our favorite slang terms, and see if you know which electrical product (or individual) it's referring to.

A special thanks to our friends at Elliott Electrical Supply for allowing us to bring you this entertaining and informative gallery. They manage an Electrical Slang website that features more than 800 terms. When you get the chance, pay them a visit to discover even more terms you may not know. Better yet, add a new term if you can't find it on their website.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Can You Name That (Electrical) Tune?
Can You Name That (Electrical) Tune?
Nov 02, 2015
10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Football
10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Football
Sep 12, 2016
Riding in Style: 10 Great Vintage Work Vehicles
Riding in Style: 10 Great Vintage Work Vehicles
Mar 16, 2015
10 Movies Starring Electricity
10 Movies Starring Electricity
Aug 07, 2015