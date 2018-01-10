Menu
National Electrical Code>Violations

The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2017

2017 Crazy code violations promo
Start Slideshow

Because EC&M readers continue to rank the National Electrical Code (NEC) as their No. 1 most-important topic, it's not surprising that one of the most popular photo galleries of 2017 was the "10 Craziest Code Violations of 2016." So once again this year, for your viewing pleasure, we present the most extraordinary Code violations uncovered by our NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc in 2017. Following are our picks for the absolute craziest Code violations photos of last year. Shoddy electrical installers beware: If you’re behind an electrical installation gone wrong like those featured here, there’s a good chance your handy work may turn up in the pages of EC&M or on our website someday soon. Note: All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: National Electrical Code Safety
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEC Code Violations Illustrated
Illustrated Catastrophes: Bending the PVC Bending Rules
Dec 22, 2017
workplace hazards
OSHA Extends Compliance Date for Electronically Submitting Injury, Illness Reports
Nov 22, 2017
NEC Code Violations
Illustrated Catastrophes: Improvised Failure
Nov 20, 2017
NEC Code Violations - October 2017
Illustrated Catastrophes: Athletic Non-Supporter
Oct 16, 2017