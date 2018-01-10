The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2017

Because EC&M readers continue to rank the National Electrical Code (NEC) as their No. 1 most-important topic, it's not surprising that one of the most popular photo galleries of 2017 was the "10 Craziest Code Violations of 2016." So once again this year, for your viewing pleasure, we present the most extraordinary Code violations uncovered by our NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc in 2017. Following are our picks for the absolute craziest Code violations photos of last year. Shoddy electrical installers beware: If you’re behind an electrical installation gone wrong like those featured here, there’s a good chance your handy work may turn up in the pages of EC&M or on our website someday soon. Note: All references are based on the 2017 edition of the NEC.