Arc Flash Codes & Compliance: What you need to know to deliver both protection and performance.

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM EDT

Duration: 1 hour

Join industry experts, Randy Barnett, NFPA Certified Electrical professional and GE’s Global MCCB Product Manager, Tim Ford, P.E., to gain insights on options and trade-offs of electrical systems that are code compliant and meet the needs of your application.

What you’ll learn:

Changes and trends in the latest arc flash related codes and standards including NEC, 2017 and NFPA 70E

How these changes impact system design, labeling and PPE requirements

Simple comparisons of product and design options across the industry that provide electrical system code compliance

Considerations for building systems that protect and perform for your people, property and equipment

