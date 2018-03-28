Menu
Arc Flash Codes & Compliance: What you need to know to deliver both protection and performance.

DateThursday, April 26, 2018
Time: 2:00 PM EDT
Duration: 1 hour

Join industry experts, Randy Barnett, NFPA Certified Electrical professional and GE’s Global MCCB Product Manager, Tim Ford, P.E., to gain insights on options and trade-offs of electrical systems that are code compliant and meet the needs of your application.

What you’ll learn:

  • Changes and trends in the latest arc flash related codes and standards including NEC, 2017 and NFPA 70E
  • How these changes impact system design, labeling and PPE requirements
  • Simple comparisons of product and design options across the industry that provide electrical system code compliance
  • Considerations for building systems that protect and perform for your people, property and equipment

