Webinar Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Duration: 1 hour
Sponsored by:
Over the years, you’ve been designing and building systems to improve operational efficiency. However, with today’s evolving technology, many of those fundamental standalone devices are evolving to a more intensively connected platform that provides a single pane visibility to the operations across all connected products.
The answer to future proof operational and maintenance efficiencies could lie in connecting your Operational technology
This webinar will discuss:
- Practical aspects for connecting electrical distribution to provide more power availability and optimization.
- Advantages of technologies to integrate standalone systems for more maintenance optimization and real-time data.
- Discuss realistic outcomes of integrating electrical distribution with edge control for “single-pane” dashboard control.
Register now!
0 comments
Hide comments