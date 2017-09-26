Webinar Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Over the years, you’ve been designing and building systems to improve operational efficiency. However, with today’s evolving technology, many of those fundamental standalone devices are evolving to a more intensively connected platform that provides a single pane visibility to the operations across all connected products.

The answer to future proof operational and maintenance efficiencies could lie in connecting your Operational technology

This webinar will discuss:

Practical aspects for connecting electrical distribution to provide more power availability and optimization.

Advantages of technologies to integrate standalone systems for more maintenance optimization and real-time data.

Discuss realistic outcomes of integrating electrical distribution with edge control for “single-pane” dashboard control.

Register now!