Tuesday, September 26 at 2pm ET

While IP has been around for many years, it has been relegated to IT. Today’s devices, whether edge control or cloud-based management systems, are utilizing the “smartness” of IP to impact construction and operating costs. It was only a matter of time before building management systems capitalized on the value of an IP architecture. With data packets racing from every connected device on an IP network, the ability to harvest data and gather intelligence is endless.

During this webinar, we look at today’s BMS architecture and how it will evolve to an IP networked system. From edge devices to cloud based systems, we look at limitations, benefits and design considerations including:

IoT Architecture

Connected devices (controllers, meters, sensors)

Communication protocols

Different types of BMS IP architectures, benefits and limitations

Working with IT

Managing and operating with analytics

Attendees qualify for 1 PDH (professional development hour) and a certificate of completion for participating in this event.

Speakers:

Peter Wilson, EcoStruxure Business Development Manager, Schneider Electric



