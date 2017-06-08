Thursday, July 13th at 2pm ET

With rapid improvements in LED lighting solutions, businesses, healthcare institutions, schools and other facilities across the US are considering lighting retrofits more seriously than ever. With affordable, high quality LED lighting, generous utility rebates and easy installation, retrofits are a great way to reduce your clients operating expenses while increasing their light quality. This new surge of interest means there has never been a better time to engage in retrofit projects. But not all LED retrofits are created equal and the simplest of projects can quickly become a headache with the wrong solution in hand.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

The latest trends and improvements impacting LED lighting solutions.

How to avoid the pitfalls of the “LED Over Promise.”

Tips for evaluating and selecting a lighting retrofit solution.

Strategies and best practices to ensure a successful retrofit installation.

Tips for selling lighting upgrades to building owners and facilities managers.

Register now!

Speaker: Eric L. Marsh, Product Portfolio Manager, Cree