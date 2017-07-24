Sponsored by:

Electric arc flashes present a unique hazard to workers due to the intense energy and temperature they emit within a very short duration. Arc flashes are not uncommon, and they can cause both minor and fatal burns and injuries. Using the latest data, real accident examples, and slow motion test videos, our webinar will break down the causes of arc flashes, the related terminology, and the requirements for flame-resistant (FR) clothing. We’ll also review changes to the latest edition of NFPA 70E relevant to arc-rated, flame resistant clothing.

Scott Francis, Midwest Regional Market Manager, Westex by Milliken



