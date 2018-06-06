Date: Thursday, June 28, 2018

Time: 02:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Learn what internet of things (IoT) is and how to leverage this technology for increased safety and reliability in your business. This will include the following considerations: power monitoring, IT, cyber security, and arc flash. We will also explore new technologies and analyze the advantages and disadvantages of these.

Register below!

Speaker:

Daniel Freeman, Business Development Manager – EcoStruxure Power, Schneider Electric