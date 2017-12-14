Menu
National Electrical Code>What's Wrong Here?

The Best of the Worst: 2017’s Most Interesting What’s Wrong Here Photos

Conduit calamity promo
Start Slideshow

It's that time again — when EC&M presents some of the most popular and bizarre Code violations we ran this year. Thanks to NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc, who continues to amaze us with a seemingly unlimited supply of electrical blunders from the field, we present (in no particular order) the "best of the worst" What's Wrong Here photos from 2017. Read each hint, click the next slide, and then scroll down in the caption box on the right to read analysis from Russ on each Code violation (based on the 2017 NEC). 

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2016
The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2016
Jan 04, 2017
The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2015
The 10 Craziest Code Violations of 2015
Jan 20, 2016
12-7-17 What's Wrong Here
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Dangling like the sword of Damocles
Dec 07, 2017
NEC Code Violatons
What's Wrong Here? Hint: Raindrops are falling on my head.
Nov 20, 2017