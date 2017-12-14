The Best of the Worst: 2017’s Most Interesting What’s Wrong Here Photos

It's that time again — when EC&M presents some of the most popular and bizarre Code violations we ran this year. Thanks to NEC Consultant Russ LeBlanc, who continues to amaze us with a seemingly unlimited supply of electrical blunders from the field, we present (in no particular order) the "best of the worst" What's Wrong Here photos from 2017. Read each hint, click the next slide, and then scroll down in the caption box on the right to read analysis from Russ on each Code violation (based on the 2017 NEC).