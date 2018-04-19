Menu
Inferior exterior wiring
National Electrical Code>What's Wrong Here?

What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Inferior Exterior Wiring

Can you spot the Code violation(s)?

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: National Electrical Code
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NEC Code Violations
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Raise the Roof
Apr 18, 2018
What's Wrong Here Apr 5 2018
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Flexibility Failure
Apr 05, 2018
What's Wrong Here?
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Give Me a Leg to Stand On
Mar 22, 2018
NEC - What's Wrong Here?
What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Grounding Gone Awry
Mar 17, 2018