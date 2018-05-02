What’s Wrong Here? Hint: Which way is up?

Hint: Which way is up?

This installer made a half-hearted attempt to make this enclosure weatherproof. The cover used is in fact weatherproof, but only when it’s installed correctly in the vertical position, not in the horizontal position as you see it here. Installing and using the cover in this position violates Sec. 110.3(B). This type of cover would also only be weatherproof when it is closed with nothing plugged into the receptacles. As can be seen in the photo, it appears that these receptacles will always be “in use”.

Section 406.9(B)(1) requires 15A and 20A, 125V and 250V rated receptacles to have an enclosure that is weatherproof even while the receptacles are being used. Any outlet box hoods must be listed and identified as “extra duty” type. A soaking downpour could cause some real problems for this installation since the rain and water would easily be able to contaminate and damage the electrical connections on the receptacles.

I can’t tell from the photo whether GFCI protection has been provided for this 125V receptacle as required in Sec. 210.8(A)(3). On closer examination, you may also notice a missing seal for the unused threaded opening on the right side of the box creating a violation of Sec. 110.12(A).