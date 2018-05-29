This paper explores the potential time savings related to the innovative design features of the Square D™ Load Center. An independent time and motion study was conducted on the installation of nine different load centers by two different contractors. The results showed that Square D Load Centers offered rough-in and complete install time savings when compared to their leading competitors.

